Wynne Florence (Flo) Sadly passed away on Sunday 3rd November 2019
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth.
Much loved mum of
Kevin, Karen and Sandra.
Mother in law to
Denise, Keith and Terry.
Special Nan to Rickie, Nicola, Gemma, Craig and Mark and their partners Keita, Nathan, Steven, Keira and Steph.
Loving Great Nan to Destiny, Jordan, Chanel, Jensen, Riley, Archie, Tamra, Sienna, Emilia and Jaxon and
Great Great Nan to Finley.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Monday 18th November at 12.00.
Mum loved flowers so all floral tributes welcome c/o Goodwins, Southam
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019