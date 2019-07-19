|
Summerbell Evelyn
" Blanche" Passed away peacefully
in her sleep on
1st July 2019, aged 96.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas
and dearly loved mum of Sheila
and the late Lynda.
Precious and loving nan and great nannie, dearest and much respected mother in law, aunt, friend and neighbour. Will be be greatly missed.
Service to be held in the North Chapel at Oakley Woods at 2pm on 26th July.
Cortege leaving Blanche's
home at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations to
Myton Hospice can be left
on the day at Oakley Wood.
The Family welcome all to the
Warwick Arms Hotel afterwards
for refreshments.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeral Care St John's, Warwick.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019