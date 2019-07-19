Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
13:30
Blanche's home
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
14:00
North Chapel at Oakley Woods
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Summerbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Summerbell

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Summerbell Notice
Summerbell Evelyn
" Blanche" Passed away peacefully
in her sleep on
1st July 2019, aged 96.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas
and dearly loved mum of Sheila
and the late Lynda.
Precious and loving nan and great nannie, dearest and much respected mother in law, aunt, friend and neighbour. Will be be greatly missed.
Service to be held in the North Chapel at Oakley Woods at 2pm on 26th July.
Cortege leaving Blanche's
home at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations to
Myton Hospice can be left
on the day at Oakley Wood.
The Family welcome all to the
Warwick Arms Hotel afterwards
for refreshments.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeral Care St John's, Warwick.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.