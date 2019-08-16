Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium in the South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Esme Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esme Taylor

Notice Condolences

Esme Taylor Notice
Taylor Esme Passed away peacefully at
Priors House Care Home,
Leamington Spa on
Sunday 4th August 2019,
aged 88 years.

Beloved wife of Stanley and
much loved Mum of Mark and Helen.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.

Funeral Service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
in the South Chapel on
Friday 30th August at 11:30am.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Motor Neurone Disease Association may be left in the donation box provided at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.