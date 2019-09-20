|
|
|
ROGERS Eric Sidney Joseph Died peacefully in the loving care
of the staff of Maple Leaf House,
Coventry following a long and
brave struggle with Alzheimer's on
Friday 13th September 2019, aged 83.
His beloved wife of 45 years,
Sylvia, was with him and held him
in her arms at his end.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Monday
30th September at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, may be made in
a collection box in North Chapel on
behalf of Alzheimer's Research UK, via
H.J. Dawson, 22 George Street,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1ET
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 20, 2019