Jones Eric Passed away peacefully on
21st November 2019, aged 85.

Much loved husband of Chris, father of Richard and Karen, and grandpa to Rhys, Alec, Harry, Charlie and Ruby.

He will be sadly missed by
family and friends.

A celebration of Eric's life will be held on Tuesday 17th December at 11am at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Dogs For Good, via www.dogsforgood.org/donate
or at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
