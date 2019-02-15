|
Knight Ena Ruth
'Ruth' Peacefully passed away on
24th January 2019, aged 92 years.
Loving wife of Charles, Mum to Graham and Gill, and Nan and Great-Nan.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Funeral to take place on Tuesday 26th February at 12:30pm, at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel.
No black clothing please. Enquiries c/o W.G.Rathbone, 30 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa. Tel: 01926 425331
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
