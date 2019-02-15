Home

POWERED BY

Services
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4RY
01926 425331
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ena Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ena Knight

Notice Condolences

Ena Knight Notice
Knight Ena Ruth
'Ruth' Peacefully passed away on
24th January 2019, aged 92 years.

Loving wife of Charles, Mum to Graham and Gill, and Nan and Great-Nan.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Funeral to take place on Tuesday 26th February at 12:30pm, at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel.

No black clothing please. Enquiries c/o W.G.Rathbone, 30 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa. Tel: 01926 425331
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.