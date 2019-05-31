|
McGUIRE
Elizabeth Ann May Passed away peacefully at Clarendon Manor Care Home on the 14th May 2019,
aged 89.
Predeceased by her loving
husband P. J. McGuire of
44 Portland Place East.
She is much loved by all her family
and friends and will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Wednesday 12th June at 10.30am.
Flowers are welcome and can be sent to The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
