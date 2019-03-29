|
|
|
LEWIS Eileen Passed away on
Saturday 9th March 2019,
aged 81.
Much loved Mum to Adrian and Kerrie, devoted Grandma to Gemma, Richard, Paul, Sarah, late Daniel, Dominic and Lewis. Doting Great-Grandmother
to Olivia, Niamh and Lyla and dear Mother-In-Law to Karen.
She will be greatly missed but remembered and loved forever.
Reunited with Roy.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 5th April at 1pm at St. Margaret's Church, Whitnash, followed by committal in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, to British Heart Foundation and Leukemia Research c/o
H J Dawson, 01926 427464.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More