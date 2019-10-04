Home

POWERED BY

Services
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4RY
01926 425331
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00
Oakley Woods Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Hall


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Edward Hall Notice
Edward
"Eddie"
White Hall 9-9-1931 - 18-9-2019

Formerly of Langdale Close, Lillington.
Husband of the late Jean Hall.
Forever loved and missed by his children John, Jamie and Angela
and their spouses, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Funeral service at
Oakley Woods Crematorium on Monday, 21st October at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only, but donations may be made to Charlecote Ward
at Warwick Hospital and
Guide Dogs For The Blind.
Enquires via
W G Rathbone
Leamington Spa
tel 01926425331

Reunited with Jean
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.