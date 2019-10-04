|
Edward
"Eddie"
White Hall 9-9-1931 - 18-9-2019
Formerly of Langdale Close, Lillington.
Husband of the late Jean Hall.
Forever loved and missed by his children John, Jamie and Angela
and their spouses, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Funeral service at
Oakley Woods Crematorium on Monday, 21st October at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only, but donations may be made to Charlecote Ward
at Warwick Hospital and
Guide Dogs For The Blind.
Enquires via
W G Rathbone
Leamington Spa
tel 01926425331
Reunited with Jean
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 4, 2019