Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Edna Hemming Notice
HEMMING Edna Marjorie Passed away peacefully on
26th August 2019, at
Warwick Hospital, aged 94 years.
A much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother,
who will be dearly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 17th September 2019,
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please.
A donation can be made at the end of the service to SWFT Charity for
Squire Ward at Warwick Hospital.
All who knew Edna are most welcome.
Please wear something colourful.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019
