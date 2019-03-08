|
|
|
BLACKABY Edna May
(nee Pettit) Passed away on
27th February 2019 aged 85.
Loving Wife to Gordon,
Mum to Jackie and Stephen,
Mother in Law to Alan,
Nan to Nigel and Ian and
Great-grandmother to Lauren.
God Bless and all our love.
Funeral service will take place on
25th March 2019 at 12 noon at North Chapel Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Ray Dedicoat, Hollytrees Kennels.
c/o H J Dawson Funeral Directors 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More