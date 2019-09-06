|
|
|
HIRONS Dudley Henry Passed away suddenly
but peacefully at home
on 19th August 2019,
aged 89 years.
Devoted and loving husband of Joan; dearly loved father of Tracey and Philip; father-in-law to John and Debbie; grandfather of Amelia.
He will be greatly missed by all of
us who loved him dearly.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood crematorium
North Chapel at 12 noon on
Thursday 19th September.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made to
British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to W.G. Rathbone,
30 Clarendon Ave, Leamington Spa.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019