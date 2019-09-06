Home

POWERED BY

Services
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4RY
01926 425331
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dudley Hirons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dudley Hirons

Notice Condolences

Dudley Hirons Notice
HIRONS Dudley Henry Passed away suddenly
but peacefully at home
on 19th August 2019,
aged 89 years.

Devoted and loving husband of Joan; dearly loved father of Tracey and Philip; father-in-law to John and Debbie; grandfather of Amelia.

He will be greatly missed by all of
us who loved him dearly.

The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood crematorium
North Chapel at 12 noon on
Thursday 19th September.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made to
British Heart Foundation.

Enquiries to W.G. Rathbone,
30 Clarendon Ave, Leamington Spa.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.