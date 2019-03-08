|
WARING Doug Passed away peacefully on
25th February 2019, aged 93 years
Beloved Husband of the late Maureen, much loved Dad to Graham,
treasured Father in-Law to Ruth,
loving Grandfather to Matt and Johnny.
The funeral service is to take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 11am on
Monday 18th March 2019.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance can be left at the service in the donation box provided or sent directly.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
