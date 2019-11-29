|
WRIGHT Dorothy May Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 19th December, aged 94 years.
A beloved wife of the late Peter Wright Much loved mum of Stephanie and Teresa, Nan and Great Nan.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium in the North Chapel on
Thursday 5th December at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Myton Hospice may be left in the collection box available
at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 29, 2019