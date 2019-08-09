|
|
|
Ward Dorothy Gladys Passed away peacefully on
30th July 2019 at Warwick Hospital, aged 87 years.
Wife of the late Derrick
and a much loved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother
and a friend to many.
The Funeral service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel on Friday 16th August 2019
at 3pm. Donations for the Air Ambulance Service may be made at the service or floral tributes may be sent
c/o John Taylor Funeral Service,
178 Warwick Road,
Kenilworth, CV8 1HU.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 9, 2019