Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Taylor Funeral Service
178 Warwick Road
Kenilworth, Warwickshire CV8 1HU
01926 854261
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
15:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ward

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Ward Notice
Ward Dorothy Gladys Passed away peacefully on
30th July 2019 at Warwick Hospital, aged 87 years.
Wife of the late Derrick
and a much loved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother
and a friend to many.
The Funeral service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel on Friday 16th August 2019
at 3pm. Donations for the Air Ambulance Service may be made at the service or floral tributes may be sent
c/o John Taylor Funeral Service,
178 Warwick Road,
Kenilworth, CV8 1HU.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.