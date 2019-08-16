Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
15:30
St Giles Church
Bubbenhall
View Map
Dorothy Elliott Notice
ELLIOTT Dorothy Rose
(née Chadband) Passed away on the
5th August 2019 in
Warwick Hospital, aged 88 years.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 30th August 2019 at
St Giles Church, Bubbenhall at 3:30pm followed by a burial in the churchyard.
Donations if desired in Dorothy's memory can be made to either the Guide Dogs For The Blind Association or The Warwickshire And Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and these can be left in the donation box provided at the end of the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 16, 2019
