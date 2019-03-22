Home

John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01296 426052
Dorothy Boneham

Dorothy Boneham Notice
BONEHAM Dorothy Passed away peacefully at
Cubbington Mill Care Home on
Friday 8th March 2019, aged 92 years.
A much loved Mum, Nan and Great Nan
She will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Harbury on Wednesday 3rd April at 11am.
Donations if desired for
All Saints' Church may be left in the collection box available at the service.
All flowers may be sent in care of
John Taylor Funeral Service, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
