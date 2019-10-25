|
HALL Doris Ann
"Singing with the angels"
Doris died peacefully at home
on October 16th 2019, aged 89.
She was much loved and will be
deeply missed by her nine
children and twelve
grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at
St. Peter's Church on
Thursday, 14th November at 12.30pm,
followed by a private committal
at Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
There will be a collection box at
the funeral for those wishing to
donate in Doris' memory.
Donations will be given to the
Stroke Unit at the
Royal Leamington Spa
Rehabilitation Hospital.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 25, 2019