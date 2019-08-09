|
BRADLEY Doreen May of Wilton Court, Kenilworth. Passed away on 26th July 2019 aged 97 years. Wife of the late William (Bill) Bradley. Loving mother of Peter and Sue. Beloved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 3pm. Dress: bright colours. No flowers but donations may be made in memory of Doreen to "SWFT Charity" to support South Warwickshire Haematology Trust Fund. These may be made at the funeral service, via JustGiving at www. heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk or sent to the Funeral Director at: The Co-operative Funeralcare 46 Warwick Road Kenilworth Warwickshire CV8 1HH Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 9, 2019