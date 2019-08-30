Home

POWERED BY

Services
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
6 High Street
Warwick, Warwickshire CV34 4AP
01926 492229
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
15:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium (South Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Freelove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Freelove

Notice Condolences

Don Freelove Notice
FREELOVE Don
(The Plasterer) Passed away peacefully on
Friday 23rd August after a long illness.
Don will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, Children Paul & Claire,
Son-in-law Tim, Daughter-in-Law Julie and Grandchildren, Liam, Chloe, Katherine and Oliver.
Funeral Service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
(South Chapel) on
Friday 6th September at 3.30pm.
Many thanks to all the Staff at Eversleigh Nursing Home for the love, care and support given
to Don and his family.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the National Autistic Society, C/O W G Rathbone, 6 High Street, Warwick, CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.