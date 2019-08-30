|
|
|
FREELOVE Don
(The Plasterer) Passed away peacefully on
Friday 23rd August after a long illness.
Don will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, Children Paul & Claire,
Son-in-law Tim, Daughter-in-Law Julie and Grandchildren, Liam, Chloe, Katherine and Oliver.
Funeral Service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
(South Chapel) on
Friday 6th September at 3.30pm.
Many thanks to all the Staff at Eversleigh Nursing Home for the love, care and support given
to Don and his family.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the National Autistic Society, C/O W G Rathbone, 6 High Street, Warwick, CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019