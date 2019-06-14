Home

Di Little

Our much loved, vivacious
Wife, Mum and Granny,
full of joy and laughter.
Passed away peacefully at home
in our arms on 3rd June 2019.
The funeral will be held on
Friday 21 June 2019 at 2pm at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel), Oakley Wood Rd,
Bishops Tachbrook CV33 9QP.
Please wear something colourful.
Family flowers only, instead
please kindly make a donation to Shakespeare Hospice
who cared for Di so beautifully at www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk
A donation box will also be
available at the funeral.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 14, 2019
