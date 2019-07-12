|
|
|
CHING Reverend Derek Passed away suddenly on 28th June 2019, aged 82.
Born in Dursley, lived in Warwickshire,
retired to Ripon and more recently
to Harbury.
Beloved husband of Katherine,
much loved Dad of Helen and
Jacqui, treasured "Gramps" to
James, Thomas, Lily and Rose.
A service to celebrate his life will be
held at All Saints' Church, Harbury,
CV33 9EY at 2pm on Tuesday 16th July.
Family flowers only please, donations
to the British Heart Foundation and
to All Saints' Church, Harbury.
All enquiries to
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
Leamington Spa (01926) 425331.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019