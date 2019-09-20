|
|
|
Clarke Dennis Edward Passed away peacefully on the 10th September 2019, aged 88.
Beloved husband of Hildreth,
much loved dad of Bethan & Sian, father in law of Andy.
Dear brother of Jean,
Margaret & the late Frances.
Loving grandpa & great grandpa.
Sadly missed by all of his
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(South Chapel) on
Monday 30th September 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Dementia UK or via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.
uk The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 20, 2019