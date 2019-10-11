|
|
|
ATKINS Denise Beloved wife of Everston,
also known as Alan.
Leaves behind sons
Graham, Kevin and Michael, grandchildren Taylor and Mia,
Brother David, Sisters Dawn and Mary and nephews and nieces.
Always remembered with love,
you were the sunshine of my life,
my wife, my lover
and most of all my best friend,
with love and sadness in my heart ,
my deepest love forever.
Good night, rest in peace
amongst the Angels.
The funeral service will take place
at Life Community Church,
Leamington Spa
on Friday 25th October 2019
at 2pm, followed by burial
at Leamington Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made directly to 'Macmillan Cancer Support.'
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019