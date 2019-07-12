|
|
|
UNITT Della Elaine Formerly of Fenny Compton and Wife of the late John Unitt
Died peacefully at Kineton Manor Nursing Home on Thursday 27th June 2019, aged 85 years.
A wonderful Mum to Alistair and Amanda. Mother-in-law to Steve
and Kath. Nanny to Michelle, Nicholas,
Ellen, Nadia and Alana, Nanny-in-law
to Zoe and Great Nanny to Summer,
Sydney and Nelly.
Grateful thanks to Paula and her staff for all their love and care given to
Mum during her time at Kineton Manor. Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be given to Dementia UK and Kineton Manor Nursing home
c/o W Goodwin & Sons, 38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019