Beltran Delia Maureen
'nee Booth' With her loving family by her side, passed peacefully away at
Millbrook Lodge Nursing Home on
Saturday 20th July 2019, aged 83 years. A loving wife and mother to her late husband Emilio and their children: David, Havier and Caroline, Felix and Sam, Antony and Zoe. Grandmother and great grandmother to: Charlotte, Emily, Yasmine, Teade, Jake,
Claudia, Gino and Ava-Lily.
Funeral service takes place at St Mary's Church Charlton Kings, Cheltenham on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 10.30am followed by a private family cremation.
Mourning clothes need not be worn, instead bright floral colours are favourable; with Delia's love of horses, feel free to come in equestrian attire.
Family flowers only please, with donations being gratefully received for Cotswold Riding for the Disabled, may be sent c/o WS Trenhaile Funeral Directors, Apostle House, 175 London Road, Cheltenham, GL52 6HN.
Tel: 01242 224897.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 26, 2019