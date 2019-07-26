Home

W S Trenhaile Funeral Directors
175 London Road
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire GL52 6HN
01242 224897
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30
St Mary's Church Charlton Kings
Cheltenham
Beltran Delia Maureen
'nee Booth' With her loving family by her side, passed peacefully away at
Millbrook Lodge Nursing Home on
Saturday 20th July 2019, aged 83 years. A loving wife and mother to her late husband Emilio and their children: David, Havier and Caroline, Felix and Sam, Antony and Zoe. Grandmother and great grandmother to: Charlotte, Emily, Yasmine, Teade, Jake,
Claudia, Gino and Ava-Lily.

Funeral service takes place at St Mary's Church Charlton Kings, Cheltenham on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 10.30am followed by a private family cremation.

Mourning clothes need not be worn, instead bright floral colours are favourable; with Delia's love of horses, feel free to come in equestrian attire.

Family flowers only please, with donations being gratefully received for Cotswold Riding for the Disabled, may be sent c/o WS Trenhaile Funeral Directors, Apostle House, 175 London Road, Cheltenham, GL52 6HN.
Tel: 01242 224897.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 26, 2019
