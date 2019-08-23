|
|
|
Van de Wiel Vivienne Frances
(formerly Griffiths) Died peacefully at home
8th August 2019, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of Peter Van de Wiel and mother of Julian and Rupert Griffiths and the late Simon Griffiths.
Private cremation followed
by a Remembrance service at
All Saints Church, Leek Wootton on
Wednesday 28th August at 12noon.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to A. Pargetter & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, City Mews,
Lamb Street, Coventry, CV1 4AE.
(Tel. 02476 223343)
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 23, 2019