|
|
|
Fell Davina Passed away peacefully on
12th July 2019, aged 71.
Much loved wife of the late John,
loving mother to Dean and Kay,
beloved nan, great-nan and sister.
The funeral service will be held
on Tuesday 13th August at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 12.30pm.
The family have requested that people wear something pink or purple.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be made to the
British Heart Foundation at
the end of the service in the
donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 26, 2019