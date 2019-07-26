Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Davina Fell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Davina Fell

Notice Condolences

Davina Fell Notice
Fell Davina Passed away peacefully on
12th July 2019, aged 71.

Much loved wife of the late John,
loving mother to Dean and Kay,
beloved nan, great-nan and sister.
The funeral service will be held
on Tuesday 13th August at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 12.30pm.

The family have requested that people wear something pink or purple.

Family flowers only please,
donations can be made to the
British Heart Foundation at
the end of the service in the
donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.