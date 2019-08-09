|
Tong David George Passed away on the
29th July 2019, aged 74.
Beloved husband of Wendy, much loved father,
grandfather and great grandfather, brother and brother in law.
Sadly missed by all of his family
and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Monday
19th August 2019 at 1.00pm.
No black to be worn, Dave insisted on football shirts or something red.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 9, 2019