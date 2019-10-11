|
Smith David Edward of Waverley Road, Kenilworth.
Passed away peacefully
on 29th September 2019
aged 92 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Nancy, much loved Brother, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Funeral service to celebrate his life will take place on Tuesday 22nd October at 2pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Marie Curie may be sent c/o J Deeley & Son, Funeral Directors, 322/4 Kenilworth Road, Balsall Common, CV7 7ER.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019