PRATT David Norman
'Dave' Passed away suddenly on the
20th May on the Isle of Man aged 54.
Loving partner to Val and beloved son of Pam and Norman. Brother of Suzanne & brother in law to Mike. Devoted uncle to Niall, Archie and Rosie. Sadly missed by many other family members.
" Rest in peace , our gentle giant "
27.02.1965 - 20.05.2019
Funeral to be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel on
Friday 28th June 2019 at 2pm.
No flowers but donations
if desired to MSPCA.
All enquiries to W.G.Rathbone,
30 Clarendon Ave, Leamington Spa.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 14, 2019
