R Locke & Son Ltd (Wellesbourne)
The Precinct
Warwick, Warwickshire CV35 9NL
01789 840744
David John

David John Notice
JOHN David Peacefully at home on
30th August 2019, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Pamela;
father of Kate and Dicken and
a dearly loved grandfather.
Funeral service at the
Mid-Warwickshire Crematorium, Oakley Wood on
Tuesday, 24th September at 3:00p.m. in the North Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Shipston Home
Nursing may be left at the service or sent c/o R. Locke & Son, The Precinct, Wellesbourne, Warwick,
CV35 9NL. Tel: 01789 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 20, 2019
