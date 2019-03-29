Home

David Gardner Notice
GARDNER David Passed away peacefully at Myton Hospice
on 20th March 2019,
aged 67 years.
Dearly loved Husband to Lesley,
loving Dad, Bampy and Brother.
He will be greatly missed by all
of his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th April 2019 at 2.00pm
in the North Chapel.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made to Stomach Cancer Research.
Please make cheques payable to
Cancer Research UK (Rare)
c/o W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street, Southam,
CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
