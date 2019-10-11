Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Astell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Astell

Notice Condolences

David Astell Notice
ASTELL (Green)
David Lifelong Leamingtonian,
late of Cubbington.
Dearly loved father of Arlene,
Gareth and Greg,
also grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Passed away suddenly after a
difficult illness
on 21st September 2019,
aged 83.
Funeral service at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 1.00pm.
Mourning wear not necessary.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memoriam may be made to Parkinson's UK or Prostate Cancer UK either directly or at the end of
the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.