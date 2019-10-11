|
|
|
ASTELL (Green)
David Lifelong Leamingtonian,
late of Cubbington.
Dearly loved father of Arlene,
Gareth and Greg,
also grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Passed away suddenly after a
difficult illness
on 21st September 2019,
aged 83.
Funeral service at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 1.00pm.
Mourning wear not necessary.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memoriam may be made to Parkinson's UK or Prostate Cancer UK either directly or at the end of
the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019