ALLEN David Passed away peacefully
on the 9th February 2019.
Dearly loved husband of the late
Gillian for 57 years.
Brother of Elizabeth, Father of Nicholas and Judith and Grandfather to
Isabel and Jasmine.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 28th February 2019 at
St Mary Magdalene Church,
Lillington at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
South Warwickshire Foundation Trust directly or via the donation box provided at the end of the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
