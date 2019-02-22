|
CORKE Cyril
Raymond Dearly beloved Husband of the late Veronica.
Much loved Father of James & Robert and Grandfather of Alice & Ruby.
Passed away peacefully on
1st February 2019, aged 93 years.
Deeply missed by family, friends
and all that knew him.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 5th March 2019 at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 11:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations made payable to
Cancer Research UK
c/o
Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors
22 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
CV8 1HE
Tel: 01926 258626
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
