Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
13:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel
Colin Rose Notice
Rose Colin Passed away suddenly on Sunday February 24th 2019 aged 79.

Beloved father to Nigel & Adam.

The funeral will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel at 1pm on Saturday March 9th 2019.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired can be made to the stroke unit at Leamington hospital in the donation box provided at the service or by cheque to "SWFT Feldon"
c/o The Co-operative Funeral care,
12 The Parade, Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
