Wong Colette
'Collie' Colette, loving Nana, mother,
wife and friend to many,
passed away peacefully at home on
2nd July 2019 aged 67 after a protracted and cruel illness.
Her funeral will be held at
All Saints Church, Parade, Leamington Spa at 11.25 on 23rd July 2019
followed by refreshments at
Stoneleigh Deer Park Golf Club
CV8 3DR where we hope that
you will all join us please.
We would like to request that no flowers are sent please, if you wish,
you may make a contribution to
Myton Hospice and gift aid envelopes will be available at the church.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019