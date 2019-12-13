Home

BAYES On December 4th 2019, peacefully at Cheaney Court Care Home, Desborough, Clara aged 87 years, formerly of Brownlow Street,
Royal Leamington Spa.
Beloved wife of the late John,
mother of William and Judith.
Clara's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium on Wednesday
18th December at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are for the Warwickshire Air Ambulance,
a collection plate will be available
at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
115/117 Rushton Road, Desborough, NN14 2QB. Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
