|
|
|
DALY Christopher Steven Passed away on the
11th August 2019,
aged 56 years.
Beloved Son of Bridie,
Brother to Mary, Kevin, Brendan
and the late Michael Daly.
He will be sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Peters Church Leamington Spa
on Wednesday 11th September 2019
at 12.30 followed by cremation at
Oakley Wood Crematorium at 2pm
Donations may be made in memory
of Chris to Macmillan .
These may be made at the funeral service or via JustGiving at
Special thanks to all at
Newlands Kenilworth
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019