CATO Christine
(née Hodges) Passed away on
2nd June 2019, aged 63.
Daughter of the late Ron and Dot.
Brother to David,
Mother to Nat and Sarah.
Grandma to Louise, Charlie,
George and Elsie.
Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 20th June 2019 at 10.30 am at Southam Congregational Church,
followed by Committal at
Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family Flowers only.
Donations if desired will go to MIND
c/o W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street,
Southam
CV47 0EP
Published in Leamington Courier on June 14, 2019
