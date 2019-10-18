Home

POWERED BY

Services
A. E. Bennett & Sons
34, Sheep Street,
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire CV37 6EE
(178) 926-7035
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00
St. Andrew's Church
Wilmcote
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Paxford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Paxford

Notice Condolences

Chris Paxford Notice
Paxford On 13th October,
Chris passed away peacefully
aged 46 years.
Much loved son of Roger and Valerie. He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Wilmcote on Tuesday 5th November at 11am. Followed by burial in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please,
but donations, if wished to be divided between Cancer Research UK and Myton Hospice may be left at the Church or sent c/o A E Bennett & Sons, 34 Sheep Street, Stratford upon Avon, CV37 6EE. (Cheques payable to A E Bennett & Sons Donations Account, please). Black attire not necessary.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.