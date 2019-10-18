|
Paxford On 13th October,
Chris passed away peacefully
aged 46 years.
Much loved son of Roger and Valerie. He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Wilmcote on Tuesday 5th November at 11am. Followed by burial in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please,
but donations, if wished to be divided between Cancer Research UK and Myton Hospice may be left at the Church or sent c/o A E Bennett & Sons, 34 Sheep Street, Stratford upon Avon, CV37 6EE. (Cheques payable to A E Bennett & Sons Donations Account, please). Black attire not necessary.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 18, 2019