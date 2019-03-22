|
|
|
DALTON Charles Henry Passed away peacefully on the 27th February 2019,
aged 88.
Much loved Dad of Kathy and Kevin, Grandad of Neil, Claire and Stacey.
Charles will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Lillington
on Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Leamington Cemetery.
Flowers welcome, but donations
if desired to Dementia UK
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
