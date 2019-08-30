|
|
|
TUCKER Elizabeth Catherine
(née Clayton) Passed away peacefully on the 10th August 2019 at Oldbury Grange Nursing Home aged 91 years.
The funeral service is to take place at Stourbridge Crematorium at 1.30 pm on Monday 9th September 2019 followed by a Life Celebration and refreshments at Himley Hall, Dudley.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Dementia UK may be sent c/o J. T. Brookes, 68-72 Mount Pleasant, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, DY5 2YS. Tel: 01384 77908.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019