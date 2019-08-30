Home

N E Downing (Blackheath) Ltd T/A J T Brookes & Co (Quarry Bank, Brierley Hi
68-72 Mount Pleasant
Brierley Hill, Staffordshire DY5 2YS
01384 77098
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
13:30
Stourbridge Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Himley Hall
Dudley
Catherine Tucker Notice
TUCKER Elizabeth Catherine
(née Clayton) Passed away peacefully on the 10th August 2019 at Oldbury Grange Nursing Home aged 91 years.

The funeral service is to take place at Stourbridge Crematorium at 1.30 pm on Monday 9th September 2019 followed by a Life Celebration and refreshments at Himley Hall, Dudley.

Family flowers only please.
Donations to Dementia UK may be sent c/o J. T. Brookes, 68-72 Mount Pleasant, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, DY5 2YS. Tel: 01384 77908.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019
