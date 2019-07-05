|
|
|
FLETCHER Carolyn Ann
(née May) Sadly passed away on
June 27th 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved Mother of
Christine, Peter and Debbie
Much loved Sister of the late Tony May.
Greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Funeral service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium in the
North Chapel on Friday
12th June 2019 at 12:00pm
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Myton Hospice may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 5, 2019