BRASO Carmen Pardinas Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday 28 October, aged 93, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Joseph, cherished Mother of Marc, Raymond, Ronald, Edward, adored Grandmother and Great Grand Mother.
A truly wonderful woman who will be missed by all who knew her.
May She Rest In Peace
Funeral to be held on
Friday 15th November at 1.00 pm at
St Margaret's Church, Whitnash, followed by a reception at
St Margaret's Centre in Whitnash.
No flowers please, at the request of the family, as there will be a collection at the Church for a tribute in her name for sufferers of Alzheimer's and Dementia.
For further information please contact Anne on 07984 365156
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019