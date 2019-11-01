|
BRASO Carmen Pardinas Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday 28 October aged 93, surrounded by her loving family, beloved Wife of the late Joseph, cherished Mother of Marc, Raymond, Ronald, Edward, adored Grandmother and Great Grand Mother.
A truly wonderful woman who will
be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral arrangements at
St Margaret's Church, Whitnash, hopefully week commencing
11 November, to be advised as
soon as possible.
For further information please contact Anne on 07984 365156
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 1, 2019