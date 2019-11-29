Home

WEST Carmel Passed away peacefully on the 17th November 2019, aged 72.
Much loved by her partner Brian
and all of her family and friends,
will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peters RC Church, Leamington on Thursday 12th December at 12.30pm, followed by the committal service at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel.
The wake will be held at St Patrick's Irish Club, Leamington Spa.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Newland Care Home, c/o The Co-op
via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare
.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 29, 2019
