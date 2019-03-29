Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Whitehouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Whitehouse

Notice Condolences

Bryan Whitehouse Notice
WHITEHOUSE Bryan Much loved and devoted Husband
of Norma, treasured Dad of
Jacky and Lesley, Pop to Dan, Kyle,
Alex, Toni, Edward, Joe and Michael, Great-Pop to Travis, Taylor and Layna. Much loved Brother and Father in Law.

Passed away peacefully on
10th March, aged 78 years.

Sadly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service is to be held on Friday 5th April at Oaks Road Cemetery Chapel, Kenilworth, at 11am, followed by committal at 11.30am.

No flowers please. Donations on the day to the Alzheimer's Society. Alternatively please send cheques made payable to the charity
c/o Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.