WHITEHOUSE Bryan Much loved and devoted Husband
of Norma, treasured Dad of
Jacky and Lesley, Pop to Dan, Kyle,
Alex, Toni, Edward, Joe and Michael, Great-Pop to Travis, Taylor and Layna. Much loved Brother and Father in Law.
Passed away peacefully on
10th March, aged 78 years.
Sadly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held on Friday 5th April at Oaks Road Cemetery Chapel, Kenilworth, at 11am, followed by committal at 11.30am.
No flowers please. Donations on the day to the Alzheimer's Society. Alternatively please send cheques made payable to the charity
c/o Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
